Mikel Arteta given £38m transfer incentive to save Arsenal £62m over vital signing – Bailey Keogh

Arsenal have been given a great opportunity to sign Germany’s next superstar in the summer transfer window. And they can sign the player at a bargain price.

According to Spanish news outlet National, Borussia Dortmund have been turned down by Salzburg over a £38million demand for Karim Adeyemi. This means that both Arsenal and Real Madrid have entered the race for the forward.

The Gunners will need to sign at least one striker in the summer transfer window, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Neketia departing. Adeyemi will be the perfect striker signing for Mikel Arteta’s system, and Edu’s recruitment plan means Arsenal should do everything in their power to push a deal forward.

Read more:Mikel Arteta handed £12m Arsenal take-off for Serie A…