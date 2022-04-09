Mikel Arteta makes big decision on Nuno Tavares as Arsenal lineup emerges

Arsenal Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Zaka; Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette.

arsenal option: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Ogungbo, Swanson, Alleny, Hutchinson, Pepe, Neketia.

Brighton & Hove Albion XI. Beginning of: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Cassado, Mwepu, Gross, Bisouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck.

Brighton and Hove Albion Alternatives: Steel, Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Alzette, March, Offia, Sarmiento.

Arsenal goes with Aaron Ramsdale in goal as they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The big decision is made on the left with Kieran Tierney injured, but Nuno Tavares has been placed in favor of Granit Xaka.