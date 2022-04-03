Mikel Arteta reveals what Nicolas Pepe must do to claim Arsenal’s starting spot

It’s been a tough time for Nicolas Pepe. After playing a full 90 minutes in six of Arsenal’s opening nine matches this season, he has failed to start Premier League games since October.

In brief cameos he has shown what he is capable of, with his goal and assist in a dramatic 2–1 win over Wolves proving to be potentially essential to the Gunners’ top four hopes. However, he has probably been a victim of the lack of European football this season. There is no game for him to prove himself as Europa League matches are not held, and Arsenal were ruled out of both cup competitions while away at AFCON in January, which is likely to change any time soon. Not there.

His lack of time on the pitch has led many to speculate as to where the Ivorian might appear…