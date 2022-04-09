Mikel Arteta says Arsenal lacked courage and purpose during their defeat to Brighton. football news

Mikel Arteta destroyed another “really bad” first half from his Arsenal team as their second defeat in a week further dented their top-four hopes.

Arsenal bosses had sought their response after Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, but lost their chance to move to fourth place again after a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton. Later on Saturday, rivals Tottenham went three points clear of the final Champions League qualifying spot with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa.

The Gunners were once again below-par in the opening 45 minutes following Leandro Trossard’s strike, and fell further behind Enock Mwepu’s half-volley break.

It wasn’t until Martin Odegaard’s long-range deflected strike pulled one back in the 89th minute that Arsenal actually made the move…