MIL vs GEN Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Odds Series A 2021

MIL vs GEN Live Score

In right this moment’s match of Sequence A 2021, now we have group AC Milan dealing with off in opposition to group Genoa at Giuseppe Meazz. The match is scheduled to be performed at 04:00 pm. Let’s discuss concerning the group AC Milan who has performed a complete of 30 matches within the league the place the group has gained 19 matches, misplaced 5 matches and 6 matches resulted tie. The group has just lately performed a match on tenth April the place group MIL scored 3 objectives and the opponent group failed to attain one aim and misplaced the match. The group MIL is at second place within the league standings.

On the opposite facet, group GEN has performed a complete of 30 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 7 matches, misplaced 12 matches and 11 matches declared as a tie. The group has beforehand performed a match on eleventh April in opposition to the group Juventus the place they’ve scored one aim and the opponent group scored 3 objectives and gained the match. The group GEN is at thirteenth place within the league standings. The group GEN wants to enhance their sport to win in opposition to the strongest group MIL. Let’s check out the stay rating of each the groups.

GEN Vs MIL Dwell Rating:

March: GEN Vs MIL A sequence 2021

Date: 18th April

Time: 04:00 pm

Venue: Giuseppe Meazz

GEN Squad:

Ivan Radovanovic, Kevin Strootman, Manolo Portanova, Miha Zajc, Valo Behrami, Lennart Czyhorra, Daniel Dumbravanu, Davide Zappacosta, Andrea Masiello, Jerome Onguene, Paolo Ghuglione, Davide Biraschi, Eduardo Goldaniga, Mattia Particular person, Goran Pandev, Federico Marchetti, Steeve- Mike Eboa Ebongue

MIL Squad:

Matteo Gabbia, Uncommon Krunic, Souahilo Meite, Jens Gauge, Jalan Calhanoglu, Sandro Tonali, Samu Castillejo, Ismael Bennacer, Riccardo Oddi, Luca Stanga, Nikos Michelis, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Alessio Rimagnanoli, Ciprian Tatarusoli , Mattia Paloschi, Gianluigi Donnarumma

GEN Vs MIL Dream 11 Prediction:

The important thing gamers of group GEN will likely be Mattia Destroy who has scored 10 objectives in 23 matches and extra more likely to be the group captain. The defender participant will likely be Goran Pandev who has scored 4 objectives in 22 matches. The midfield participant will likely be Gianluca Destro who has scored 5 objectives in 22 matches. The important thing gamers of group MIL will likely be Franck Jessie who’s a midfield participant and scored 10 objectives in 29 matches.

Rafael Leao would be the ahead participant who has scored 6 objectives in 23 matches. The group captain will likely be Zlatan Ibrahimovic who had scored 15 objectives in 17 matches. There are greater probabilities of group GEN profitable right this moment’s match. To know extra about this text keep related to us.

