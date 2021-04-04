MIL vs SAM Live Score Italian Serie A Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

The upcoming match of Italian Serie A 2020-21 is scheduled to be taking place between the teams AC Milan and Sampdoria. This face-off is planned to take place at the venue of Giuseppe Meazza on April 03 (Saturday). The MIL vs SAM match is going to kick-off at 04:00 PM, as per to IST. Today we are going to give you important details about the competition between AC Milan and Sampdoria.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Preview

Talking about the performance of AC Milan, the team has played their last match against Fiorentina. In that match, the team MIL has won by 2-3 scores. Earlier this, the team has played against Manchester Utd and has lost by 0-1 scores. The team AC Milan is currently positioned at the second spot in the point table having 59 points in the team’s pocket. In the meantime, the team Sampdoria has gained success against the team Torino by 1-0 score. Previous than this match, the team Sampdoria has faced defeat against their opponent Bologna by 3-1 scores. The team Sampdoria is currently placed at the 10th spot in the team standings having 35 points scored in their team’s account.

MIL vs SAM Team Squads

AC Milan Squads

Scott Carson, James Trafford, Adrian Bernabe, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Zack Steffen, Ederson, Sergio Agüero, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Olexandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Rodri, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Rúben Dias

Sampdoria Squads

Nicola Ravaglia, Bartosz Bereszynski, Nik Prelec, Alex Ferrari, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Karlo Letica, Kaique Rocha, Antonio La Gumina, Gastón Ramírez, Kristoffer Askildsen, Omar Colley, Vasco Regini, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Valerio Verre, Mehdi Leris, Mikkel Damsgaard, Antonio Candreva, Ernesto Torregrossa, Emil Audero, Morten Thorsby, Keita Baldé, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella, Lorenzo Avogadri, Tommaso Augello

Probable Playing 11

Team MIL: Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus 80 ′, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Rúben Dias,

Team SAM: Antonio Candreva, Bartosz Bereszynski, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Mikkel Damsgaard, Valerio Verre, Tommaso Augello, Fabio Quagliarella

Key Players & Winner Prediction

The team AC Milan has played 28 matches in total, in which they have won 18 games, and have five draw and five defeated matches. In their last played five matches, the team AC Milan has won two matches and lost two as well (W L L D W). On the other hand, the team Sampdoria has won 10 matches out of their last played 28 matches. In their past five matches, the team Sampdoria has won one match only (W L D D L). From these stats, the team MIL has the upper hand and they have more chances of winning as well. The team AC Milan (MIL) has many key players such as João Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Rúben Dias. Meanwhile, the team Sampdoria (SAM) list of key players are Bartosz Bereszynski, Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, and Tommaso Augello.