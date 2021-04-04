ENTERTAINMENT

MIL vs SAM Live Score Italian Serie A Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

Avatar
By
Posted on
MIL vs SAM

The upcoming match of Italian Serie A 2020-21 is scheduled to be taking place between the teams AC Milan and Sampdoria. This face-off is planned to take place at the venue of Giuseppe Meazza on April 03 (Saturday). The MIL vs SAM match is going to kick-off at 04:00 PM, as per to IST. Today we are going to give you important details about the competition between AC Milan and Sampdoria.

MIL vs SAM

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Preview

Talking about the performance of AC Milan, the team has played their last match against Fiorentina. In that match, the team MIL has won by 2-3 scores. Earlier this, the team has played against Manchester Utd and has lost by 0-1 scores. The team AC Milan is currently positioned at the second spot in the point table having 59 points in the team’s pocket. In the meantime, the team Sampdoria has gained success against the team Torino by 1-0 score. Previous than this match, the team Sampdoria has faced defeat against their opponent Bologna by 3-1 scores. The team Sampdoria is currently placed at the 10th spot in the team standings having 35 points scored in their team’s account.

MIL vs SAM Team Squads

AC Milan Squads

Scott Carson, James Trafford, Adrian Bernabe, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Zack Steffen, Ederson, Sergio Agüero, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Olexandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Rodri, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Rúben Dias

Sampdoria Squads

Nicola Ravaglia, Bartosz Bereszynski, Nik Prelec, Alex Ferrari, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Karlo Letica, Kaique Rocha, Antonio La Gumina, Gastón Ramírez, Kristoffer Askildsen, Omar Colley, Vasco Regini, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Valerio Verre, Mehdi Leris, Mikkel Damsgaard, Antonio Candreva, Ernesto Torregrossa, Emil Audero, Morten Thorsby, Keita Baldé, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella, Lorenzo Avogadri, Tommaso Augello

Probable Playing 11

Team MIL: Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus 80 ′, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Rúben Dias,

Team SAM: Antonio Candreva, Bartosz Bereszynski, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Mikkel Damsgaard, Valerio Verre, Tommaso Augello, Fabio Quagliarella

Key Players & Winner Prediction

The team AC Milan has played 28 matches in total, in which they have won 18 games, and have five draw and five defeated matches. In their last played five matches, the team AC Milan has won two matches and lost two as well (W L L D W). On the other hand, the team Sampdoria has won 10 matches out of their last played 28 matches. In their past five matches, the team Sampdoria has won one match only (W L D D L). From these stats, the team MIL has the upper hand and they have more chances of winning as well. The team AC Milan (MIL) has many key players such as João Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Rúben Dias. Meanwhile, the team Sampdoria (SAM) list of key players are Bartosz Bereszynski, Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, and Tommaso Augello.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
592
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
568
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
560
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
544
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
539
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
529
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
517
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
479
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
475
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
475
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top