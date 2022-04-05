Milan and Bologna draw 0-0 in Italian Serie A

Milan And bologna They were drawn 0–0 at the Giuseppe Mezza Stadium on Monday, 4 April in a match on match day 31 of the Italian Serie A. goalless draw

On the next date, Milan will face Torino, while Bologna will face Sampdoria as its rival.

In the following graph you can see the team formation, changes, main events of the match and the standings.

Classification for the International Cup

At the end of the season, the top 4 in the standings will qualify for the 2021/2022 Champions League. The fifth and sixth will play the Europa League and the last 3 will be played in Serie B.

Inter was the eventual champion of Serie A. Juventus is the team that leads the ranking with the most titles with 36…