Milan stalemate with Bologna drags Serie A to a point

Milan (AFP) – AC Milan lead Serie A by one point after failing to overtake mid-table Bologna on Monday, a goalless draw allowing their title rivals to close the gap.

After dropping two precious points Stefano Pioli’s side took a slim lead over second-placed Napoli, who won an impressive 3-1 victory at Atalanta on Sunday afternoon.

Defending champions Inter Milan are four points behind in third with one game to go after a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Juventus, who are eight points off the pace with seven matches to go.

Another disappointing result was the draw against one of the league’s lesser lights, their performances…