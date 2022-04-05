Milan stalemate with Bologna drags Serie A to a point

Continued on: Revised:
Milan (AFP) – AC Milan lead Serie A by one point after failing to overtake mid-table Bologna on Monday, a goalless draw allowing their title rivals to close the gap.
After dropping two precious points Stefano Pioli’s side took a slim lead over second-placed Napoli, who won an impressive 3-1 victory at Atalanta on Sunday afternoon.
Defending champions Inter Milan are four points behind in third with one game to go after a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Juventus, who are eight points off the pace with seven matches to go.
Another disappointing result was the draw against one of the league’s lesser lights, their performances…
