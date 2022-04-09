Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) is in stable condition after a heavy fall on the guard rail. Basque Country Tour

As a mountain biker, Milan Vader finished 10th at the Tokyo Olympics last year.



The 26-year-old Dutchman has been taking his chance on the road this year and was one of Primoz Rogi’s guardian angels at the Tour of the Basque Country.

In one descent, Vader fell off a railing today. The unfortunate rider was taken to Bilbao Hospital, where he was immediately operated upon.

According to the Dutch newspaper AD, stents were placed in Vedder’s carotid artery because they are narrow. He must have been fractured too…