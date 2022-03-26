MILE HIGH STADIUM FIRE: Mile High stadium fire was accidental

LATEST

Denver (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department Announced Friday that the fire at Empower Field in Mile High was accidentally started.

The fire broke out in the northeast side of the stadium at around 2:15 pm on Thursday.

Denver Fire believes the fire started in the fourth level suite and spread to the third level.

The fire burned an area of ​​seats between Sections 332 and 334, about 1,000 square feet in total.

The DFD said 75 firefighters responded and brought the blaze under control in 45 minutes.

There were no casualties in the fire, although around 100 people were present at the stadium for various events.

The fire started in a containment zone, but the exact cause is still to be determined.

