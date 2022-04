The Swedish punk band has published an image on their social network announcing their arrival in Quebec on 15 July.

At the same time, we learn that there will be Alanis Morissette, Sum 41, Garbage, Pennywise, The Beeches, Nobrow, The OBGM, Calamine, Lou-Adrienne Cassidy, Millimetric, Laura Nickey, and Vincent Valieres. Who is the ND over Vallières? The bets are open.