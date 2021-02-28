LATEST

“Miles Garrett on Big Gird Flow”: Cleveland Browns Star Defensive and Calls Out NBA Owner Mark Cuban, Show of the Impressive Basketball Skills | sport

Myles Garrett is definitely one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. However, it seems that Garrett has a mild pencant for basketball as well.

Garrett took all kinds of different shots in the clip from the docks to the inverted and even hitting three pointers. Garrett is an eccentric athlete, and it was all on display in his basketball highlight reel.

Myles Garrett brings back old high school days with basketball workouts

This was certainly not Garrett’s first time on the hardwood. The Browns have a history of defensive end playing hoops, and well, there is no doubt the way he was throwing those enchanting stings.

Garrett played basketball in high school during his days at James Martin High School. Between 2012–14, Garrett played at a diversity level basketball during his junior and senior years.

Garrett was also very successful during his high school days. The Martin basketball team compiled a 45–13 record at Garrett’s time, finishing second in the school district in both years.

This was not the first time Garrett showed his basketball skills. In 2018, Garrett threw another monstrous slam at a gym in the Dallas / Fort Worth area.

Garrett also wanted to attract the attention of a particular Texas NBA team owner:

