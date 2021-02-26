Mayles Garrett Is a freak of nature. He always has been. Back in high school, He was made Like a soldier who climbed on top of him Pissing opponents. When the now-defunct Cleveland Browns defensive end took his talent to Texas A&M, he simply dominated from the sidelines.

Garrett leaves College Station 32.5 sacks, Is sixth for the sixth time in program history behind Von Miller’s 33 sacks. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Garrett used his massive frame to shed blocks and To instill fear As opposed to quarterbacks for the Aggies.

When Texas A&M took on Auburn in 2014, he also influenced the game on special teams.

Miles Garrett’s blocking FG vs Auburn

The Aggies were already up 28–17, when Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson scored a field goal to try to get the Tigers within one touchdown before halftime at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Mayles Garrett, who was In college During the game a freshman bulldozed his way through the line and collected a large claw of his hand on the football before going on to sail. The ball rolled to Dehajore Everett, who scooped it up and returned it for a 65-yard touchdown as the clock expired in the first half.

Texas A&M, led by Garrett and quarterback Kyle Allen, went to their home ground to land the SEC champion and No. 3 team that ruled the country. By a score of 41–38.

Myles Garrett’s block was a big reason why the Aggies upset the road, and he would always be a legend in College Station for such plays.