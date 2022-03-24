LATEST

Miley Cyrus’ plane makes emergency landing after being hit by lightning

Singer Miley Cyrus says she is safe after a plane carrying South America for a concert was struck by lightning and forced an emergency landing.

Cyrus wrote, “To my fans and everyone who was concerned to hear about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and was hit by light.” instagramSharing a video of the storm from a plane window and a photo of a clearly damaged plane.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were traveling with me are safe after the emergency landing,” he said.

“Unfortunately we were unable to fly into Paraguay. I love you,” Cyrus said. The singer was to headline the Asuncionico concert on Wednesday.

Commercial aircraft are struck by lightning about once or twice a year,

