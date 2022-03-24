Miley Cyrus ‘Safe’ After Lightning Strikes Private Jet

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus reassured fans on Wednesday that she, her band, crew, friends and family are all “safe” after her private jet took off. Had to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning in South America.

Cyrus, 29, was on his way to perform in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion early Wednesday Asuncionico Music Festival, one of the largest rock festivals in the South American country. However, the plane got caught in “a huge unforeseen storm,” Cyrus said on Twitter.