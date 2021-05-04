ENTERTAINMENT

Milind Gawali (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Milind Gawali (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Milind Gawali (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Milind Gawali is an Indian actor, director, and producer. He is known for playing lead role of Anirudhha Deshmukh in popular Marathi television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He began his career as a child actor in the film Hum Bacche Hindustan Ke. A versatile actor in the industry and was starred in the oldest detective show on television CID, and the horror show Aahat. He was also part of the beloved serial Captain House on Doordarshan.

Birth & Early Life

Milind Gawali was born on 16 June 1966 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His father’s name is Shriram Gawali. He studied at Shardashram High School and graduated from Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce at Worli, Haji Ali, and did his M.com from Mumbai University. After graduation he appeared for the Civil Service Competitive Exams and got through Central Govt’s Transmission Executive Post at the All India Radio Mumbai Station.

Bio

Milind Gawali was born on 16 June 1966 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His father’s name is Shriram Gawali. He studied at Shardashram High School and graduated from Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce at Worli, Haji Ali, and did his M.com from Mumbai University. After graduation he appeared for the Civil Service Competitive Exams and got through Central Govt’s Transmission Executive Post at the All India Radio Mumbai Station.

Bio

Real Name Milind gawali
Nickname Milind
Profession Actor, Director, and Producer
Date of Birth 16 June 1966
Age (as in 2021) 55 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Name Not Known
Father : Shriram Gawali
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Name Not Known
Daughter: Mithila Gawali
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Milind acted in Hindi films like Hum Bacche Hindustan Ke, Waqt Se Pehle, Anumati, Vartaman, Chanchal, and Ho Sakta Hai. He has worked in commercials, voiceovers, models, voiceovers, TV series, TV commercials, and cooperative films.

After featuring Vartaman and Anumati, he gained huge popularity and its success has brought it to appear in several TV series such as Parivartan, Aahat, CID, Bandhan, Kahani Teri Meri, Itihas, and more. Meanwhile, he began working in Marathi movies such as Aai, Nilambari, Maratha Battalion, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Palkhi, Maitri Jivachi, Trikut, Chingi, Shoor, and many others.

Education Details and More

School Shardashram Vidyamandir International School, Mumbai, Maharashtra
College Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
Mumbai University
Educational Qualification Post-Graduated
Debut Film : Waqt Se Pehle (1984)
Waqt Se Pehle (1984)
Television : Campus (2011)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet
Weight 65 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Reading Books and Photography

Personal Life

Milind Gawali tied knot with Deepa Gawali. They have a daughter named Mithila Gawali. His daughter Mithila married Digvijay at Satara on 9 February 2018.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Deepa gawali
Marriage Date Not Known
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Milind Gawali

  • Milind Gawali was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • Before entering in acting industry, he used to work as Transmission Executive at All India Radio. He had served from 1988 to 1992.
  • He learned acting skills from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.
  • Milind received an award at the India Unbound Awards 2018.
  • He was presented with two Zee Talkies Awards (Vishesh Lakshavedi Kalakari) for his work in Ramesh More’s Aamhi Ka Tisare.
  • He is a nominee for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for the film Sakha Bhau Pakka Vairi.
  • Milind received the Best Debut Director Award for Athaang Nashik International Film Festival.
  • He has directed short films, documentaries and has appeared on over 3,000 television programs.

  • He also founded a production house EKA Multi-Venture.

If you have more details about Milind gawali. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related Items:

Most Popular

13
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top