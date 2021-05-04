Milind Gawali (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Milind Gawali (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Milind Gawali is an Indian actor, director, and producer. He is known for playing lead role of Anirudhha Deshmukh in popular Marathi television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He began his career as a child actor in the film Hum Bacche Hindustan Ke. A versatile actor in the industry and was starred in the oldest detective show on television CID, and the horror show Aahat. He was also part of the beloved serial Captain House on Doordarshan.

Birth & Early Life

Milind Gawali was born on 16 June 1966 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His father’s name is Shriram Gawali. He studied at Shardashram High School and graduated from Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce at Worli, Haji Ali, and did his M.com from Mumbai University. After graduation he appeared for the Civil Service Competitive Exams and got through Central Govt’s Transmission Executive Post at the All India Radio Mumbai Station.

Bio

Bio

Real Name Milind gawali Nickname Milind Profession Actor, Director, and Producer Date of Birth 16 June 1966 Age (as in 2021) 55 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Family Mother : Name Not Known

Father : Shriram Gawali

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Name Not Known

Daughter: Mithila Gawali Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Milind acted in Hindi films like Hum Bacche Hindustan Ke, Waqt Se Pehle, Anumati, Vartaman, Chanchal, and Ho Sakta Hai. He has worked in commercials, voiceovers, models, voiceovers, TV series, TV commercials, and cooperative films.

After featuring Vartaman and Anumati, he gained huge popularity and its success has brought it to appear in several TV series such as Parivartan, Aahat, CID, Bandhan, Kahani Teri Meri, Itihas, and more. Meanwhile, he began working in Marathi movies such as Aai, Nilambari, Maratha Battalion, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Palkhi, Maitri Jivachi, Trikut, Chingi, Shoor, and many others.

Education Details and More

School Shardashram Vidyamandir International School, Mumbai, Maharashtra College Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

Mumbai University Educational Qualification Post-Graduated Debut Film : Waqt Se Pehle (1984)



Television : Campus (2011)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet Weight 65 Kg Body Shape Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Reading Books and Photography

Personal Life

Milind Gawali tied knot with Deepa Gawali. They have a daughter named Mithila Gawali. His daughter Mithila married Digvijay at Satara on 9 February 2018.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Deepa gawali Marriage Date Not Known Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Milind Gawali

Milind Gawali was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Before entering in acting industry, he used to work as Transmission Executive at All India Radio. He had served from 1988 to 1992.

He learned acting skills from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

Milind received an award at the India Unbound Awards 2018.

He was presented with two Zee Talkies Awards (Vishesh Lakshavedi Kalakari) for his work in Ramesh More’s Aamhi Ka Tisare.

He is a nominee for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for the film Sakha Bhau Pakka Vairi.

Milind received the Best Debut Director Award for Athaang Nashik International Film Festival.

He has directed short films, documentaries and has appeared on over 3,000 television programs.

He also founded a production house EKA Multi-Venture.

