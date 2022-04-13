Millie Bobby Brown on Being Hypersexual as a Teen

Having landed her first onscreen role at the age of 9, Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to being in the limelight. That being said, a meteoric rise to fame at a young age has a dark side, and the actress is now openly speaking out about the personal pitfalls of her career.

appearing on guilty feminist Podcast, Miley explained that even though she may be a globally recognized name, she’s a normal teenager dealing with ordinary things.

“I deal with the same things that any 18-year-old would deal with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and that’s all of those things,” she said.

While these milestones feel universal, the young actress has also struggled with sexual abuse, cyber-bullying and scrutiny for almost half her life.