Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Gross’ after she turns 18

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about the “gross” way she’s been sexually abused and talked about in the media. The “Stranger Things” star was a guest on “”guilty feministpodcast this month, where he talks about growing up in the spotlight.

Brown was only 12 years old when she played Eleven in the Netflix hit series. In interviews she said that she was dealing with comments about her appearance “forever”. However, after turning 18 in February, she began to notice a huge difference in the way the press and social media talked about her.

“I deal with the same things that any 18-year-old would deal with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and that’s all of those things,” Brown told host Deborah Francis-White and the actor.