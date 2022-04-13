Millie Bobby Brown on Gross Social Media Reaction to Turning 18

Millie Bobby Brown has endured some troubling encounters since she skyrocketed to stardom as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Brown, who was 12 when the series began in July 2016, said “guilty feministPodcast that growing up in Hollywood is hard, especially since she turned 18 in February.

“Nobody is trying to be an 18-year-old adult and have relationships and friendships and be liked and fit in,” Brown said via podcast co-hosts Deborah Frances-White and Susan Vukoma. Los Angeles Times, “It’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself doing this. The only difference is…