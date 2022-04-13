Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She’s Being Sexually Abused “Gross”

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown may be a legal adult, but that doesn’t mean she’s willing to be sexually harassed by fans or Hollywood. during an appearance on guilty feminist podcast, strange things The actor described a change he felt about how the press and fans were sexually abusing him on social media she turned 18 in February.

Brown has been in the public eye for six years, and she has seen enough in the press and on social media to recognize the change in her discussion. similar to told the podcastShe’s “Definitely Behaving” [being sexualized] More in the last two weeks…