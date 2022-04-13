Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s Experiencing More “Gross” Sexualization Since Turning 18

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out against the “gross” sexualization she’s experienced throughout her youth career.

on April 4th, while a guest on the podcast guilty feministMillie opened up about having sex as a teen celebrity, and noted that she’s received more sexist comments since she turned 18 in February.

“I’ve definitely been dealing with more of this in the last few weeks than I was 18 years old,” the actor said on the podcast. ,[I’m] Certainly seeing the difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to my aging. It’s total.”

Since landing her breakout role at age 12 in Netflix’s science-fiction upcoming series, Millie has grown up in the public eye strange things, Unfortunately, Millie has been subject to…