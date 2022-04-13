Millie Bobby Brown Talks About the “Gross” Treatment She’s Now 18

Since turning 18 in February, strange things Star Millie Bobby Brown has noticed a change in her behavior on social media, and it’s not good.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and all that stuff,” Enola Homes Star said in a recent podcast interview, Per people, “Being liked and trying to fit in is all that much, and you’re trying to find yourself doing that. The only difference is, obviously, I’m doing it in the public eye. Am.”

And now that she’s a legal adult, she said, she’s “definitely noticing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age.”

“But it’s gross, and it’s true,” she said, “I…