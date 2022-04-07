NRLW players Millie Boyle and Emma Tonegato show off their Dally M Medals.

Millie Boyle and Emma Tonegato become the first joint winners of the NRLW Daily M Medal

Emma Tonegato has made an impressive return to rugby league, crowning joint winner of the NRLW’s Daily M Medal with Millie Boyle at a historic ceremony in Brisbane.

Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Tonegato, who will play for St George Illavarra in Sunday’s Grand Final against the Roosters, and fellow dual-code star Boyle became the first joint winners of the award on Thursday night.

In a grand finale, both fullback Tonegato and the Brisbane Broncos advanced Boyle, who…


