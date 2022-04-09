Millie on Disappearance: “Aren’t 30,000, They Lie For Cash Issue”

national deputy Xavier Miley he was blunt in his position last military dictatorship Argentina and Falkland Islands, As for the disappeared clarified: “It wasn’t 30,000.” “There are obvious reasons why you liewhat to do with a cash issue”He insisted.

“The problem with terrorism in Argentina began in 1969 and triple A It was created by a democratic government”, the MLA begins in conversation bloomberg line and continued: “The radicals were left with 310 mayors in the coup of ’76. Eye. And the Communist Party supported it, mind you. Do we want to talk about it?”

“The first thing is to recognize that the number 30,000 is a lie”, he said in relation to the number of disappearances. “There are obvious reasons…