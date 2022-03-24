Millions of Americans Could Receive Payment

A trio of Democratic lawmakers last week proposed a bill that would introduce a new national stimulus payment aimed at offsetting the increased price of gasoline. Should the bill pass, millions of Americans would be eligible for stimulus checks any month where the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.

Representatives Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois introduced the bill on March 17. Gas Exemption Act of 2022 Will send an energy rebate of $100 to eligible Americans, plus another $100 for each dependent.

The new stimulus measure is designed to reduce the impact on American households, which are already hit by the sharpest rise in inflation in decades. Gas prices are also rising rapidly, and Russia’s…