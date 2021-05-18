Millions of boys are attracted to this actress’s cuteness, make smile such crazy

After working in blockbuster films like Dear Comrade and Geeta Govindam, Rashmika Mandana’s fan following has been in crores and today she is ruling the hearts of millions of boys.

Let me tell you that she has become a national crush and people of her loveliness are crazy, people are eagerly waiting for Rashmika Mandana’s upcoming films and Rashmika Mandana creates a panic on social media with her cute pictures.

For information, let us know that this actress is going to debut in Bollywood soon and she is going to be seen in a fabulous film with Siddharth Malhotra, which people are eagerly waiting for.