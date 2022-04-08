Millions of people feared dead in the strike of Kramatorsk railway station

US sending Patriot missiles to Slovakia after Slovakia gives Ukraine air defense systems

A senior defense official said the US would send a Patriot missile battery to Slovakia in the coming days as a backfill for the S-300 air defense system delivered by the Slovakian government to Ukraine.

The US has already moved the Patriot battery, which is commonly used to intercept and destroy missiles, from Germany to Poland, so that it can be quickly moved to Slovakia, which is on Ukraine’s western border. . The battery will remain there temporarily and will be manned by a few dozen US troops.