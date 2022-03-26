Milton’s Cassidy Murray dies in Aruba boating accident

Milton – A Milton girl studying at Buckingham Brown & Nichols School died in a boat accident while on vacation with her family in Aruba.

Last year, Cassidy Murray, a seventh grader at Pierce Middle School in Milton, died on Wednesday.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter Cassidy,” the Murray family said in a statement. “Cassidy’s beautiful soul, truly kind heart, bright mind and joyful zest for life will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Her school remembered her as a friend to all with a bright smile.

Jennifer Pierce said, “Cassidy had a special gift for uniting classmates with his smile, laughter and genuine kindness.