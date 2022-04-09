Mimi Reinhardt, who prepared Schindler’s List during the Holocaust, dies at 107

His family says Mimi Reinhardt, who prepared the lists for the German industrialist Oscar Schindler who helped save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust, died at the age of 107.

As Mr. Schindler’s secretary, Ms. Reinhardt was in charge of preparing a list of Jewish workers from the Polish city of Kraków who were recruited to work in their factory, having been rescued from exile to Nazi death camps.

“My grandmother, so sweet and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace,” Reinhardt’s granddaughter Nina wrote in a message to relatives seen by AFP on Friday.