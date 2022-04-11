Min Woo Lee starts Magical Masters with a stunning front nine in the final round

Australian golf sensation Min Woo Lee has illuminated the Augusta Nationals with her Masters debut.

Lee jumped to outright fourth place on the leaderboard after leveling the lowest nine ever with a staggering six-under-par 30 on the game’s most famous course.

The 23-year-old scored in the par-5 second hole, then two unders from four straight birdies and advanced to within seven shots of third-round leader, world No. 1 and eventual winner Scotty Scheffler.

However, Lee’s challenge faltered with four consecutive bogeys and a 16th birdie before starting the back nine left him in a tie for 14th in two overs at the highly impressive Maiden Masters.

“It happened so quickly,” Lee said after signing for the two-under round of 70.