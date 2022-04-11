Min Woo Lee went from bathroom break to Masters record-equalling front nine

In America, Min Woo Lee is probably best known as the brother of LPGA Tour player Minji Lee. At 25, her sister already has six wins, including capturing her first Major at the Evian Championships in 2021.

Lee, 23, has a career going well on its own, with two European Tour victories. And together, the siblings have the distinction of winning their respective US Junior Amateurs.

At the Masters on Sunday, Lee did something his sister would never have a chance to match. In his first Masters appearance, Lee made an eagle on par-5 third and four straight birdies and capped the front nine and held the record for best opening half with a six-under-par 30.

Six players scored before Lee, and they are the big names: Johnny Miller (1975), Greg Norman…