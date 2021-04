Minakshi Jaiswal Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Minakshi Jaiswal is an actress and model who works in movie, web series and music video. She started her career with modelling for various fashion shows and advertisements. She debuted herself with Shalil Kallur directed multilingual movie 3D Salmon and Telugu movie Dhadi. She is associate with India’s popular OTT’s platform and her recent web series “Plan” released on Red Prime app OTT platform.

Bio / Wiki Nick Name Occupation Actress | Model Debut 3D Salmon(multilingual Movie) Personal Information Date of birth 21 Aug 1996 Age 23 Years(in 2020) Birth place Manipur Current City Mumbai, India Current Address Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English Religion Hinduism Zodiac Sign Leo Hobbies Travelling | Dancing Height 5 feet 7 inch Weight Skin Tone Fair Hair Color Black Eye Color Black & Mid Black Figure 34-26-37 Skin Color Fair Passport Yes Family Father’s Name Keshav jaiswal Mother’s Name Sunita jaiswal Brother’s Name Not Known Sister’s Name Not Known About Kids Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status Marital Status Unmarried Marriage Day Spouse Name Education and Award(s) Education Studied from Nagaland University Award(s) Miss Eastern UP in 2010 and Danik Jagran Fashion Show in 2013 Social media Wikipedia Not yet IMDB https://m.imdb.com/name/nm11587578/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/minakshijaiswal21 Twitter Instagram @minakshijaiswal Official Website Favorites Favorite Actor Salman Khan Favorite Actress Rekha and Kangana Ranaut Favorite Sports Cricket Favorite Film Hollywood movies Favorite Song Favorite Singer Lata Ji Favorite Car Lamborghini And Ferrari Favorite Bike Per Movie Charges

Minakshi Jaiswal movies, serial and web series

3D Solmon Multilingual Movie Dhadi Telugu Movie Teri ankhon Ke Nashe Me Music Video Plan Web Series Dil mei utar kar dekho na Movie

Unknown Facts About Minakshi Jaiswal

Minakshi Jayswal is Miss eastern U.P. 2010.