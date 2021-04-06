Minissha Lamba Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth – Tech Kashif

Introduction

Minissha Lamba born on 18 January 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in New Delhi, India is an Indian actress and poker player. She participated in the reality TV series Big Boss season 8 (2014). She got evicted after 6 weeks on 2 November 2014 (Day 42).

Minissha Lamba Family, Husband, Boyfriend

Minissha Lamba born on 18 January 1985 is the daughter of S. Kewal Lamba and Manju Lamba. She has a brother named Karan Lamba. on 6 July 2015, Minissha Lamba got marriage to Ryan Tham. Ryan Tham is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub, Trilogy and cousin of Pooja Bedi. Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham announced their divorce in August 2020.

Minissha Lamba Education, Qualification

Minissha Lamba studied at Chettinad Vidyashram School, Chennai for a year and then shifted to Army Public School, Srinagar. where she completed her schooling. She completed graduation in English (Hons) from the Miranda House University of Delhi.

Minissha Lamba Career

Minissha Lamba started her acting career with the film Yahaan (2005). During an ad shoot for Cadbury, she was approached by Bollywood director, Shoojit Sarkar who signed her to act in his film Yahaan (2005). She participated in the reality TV series Big Boss season 8 (2014). She got evicted after 6 weeks on 2 November 2014 (Day 42).

During her graduation days started modelling and she has appeared in advertisement for LG, Sony, Cadbury, Hajmola, Airtel, Sunsilk etc. She has also appeared in the music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s song “Tera surroor“.

Movies / Films

Yahaan Corporate Rocky: The Rebel Anthony Kaun Hai Dus kahaniyaan Bachna Ae Haseeno Kidnap Shaurya Anamika Well Done Abba Bheja Fry 2 Hum tum shabana Joker Zilla Ghaziabad Heer and Hero Black Currency Double Di Trouble Bhoomi

Television Show / Serial

Chhoona Hai Aasmaan Bigg Boss 8 Tenali Rama Internet Wala Love

Minissha Lamba Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Minissha Lamba Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio Name Minissha Lamba Nickname Mini Profession(s) Actress, Model Debut Tv Show Chhoona Hai Aasmaan Debut Film Yahaan (2005) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in centimeters– 157 cm

meters– 1.57 m

in feet inches– 5 feet 2 inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 52 Kg Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 34-27-34 Bust Size 34 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 34 Personal Life Date of Birth 18 January 1985 Birth Palace New Delhi, India Hometown New Delhi, India Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Age 36 years, (in 2021) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Capricorn Religion Hinduism Hobbies Singing, Travelling Education & Qualification School Chettinad Vidyashram School, Chennai

Army Public School, Srinagar College/University Miranda House, Delhi University, India Qualification English (Hons.) Relationships & More Marital Status Divorced Affairs / Boyfriend Aarya Babbar (ex),

Rayan Tham (ex) Family Parents Father– S. Kewal Lamba

Mother– Manju Lamba Siblings Sister– N/A

Brother– Karan Lamba Spouse / Husband Ryan Tham (ex, 2015-2020) Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Ajay Devgan Favourite Actress Madhuri Dixit Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth $2 Million (Approx, in 2021) Car Collection Maruti Gypsy and Toyota Fortuner

