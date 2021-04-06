Minissha Lamba Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

LATEST

Minnissha Lamba Brother-and-parents
Introduction

Minissha Lamba born on 18 January 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in New Delhi, India is an Indian actress and poker player. She participated in the reality TV series Big Boss season 8 (2014). She got evicted after 6 weeks on 2 November 2014 (Day 42).

Minissha Lamba Family, Husband, Boyfriend

Minissha Lamba born on 18 January 1985 is the daughter of S. Kewal Lamba and Manju Lamba. She has a brother named Karan Lamba. on 6 July 2015, Minissha Lamba got marriage to Ryan Tham. Ryan Tham is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub, Trilogy and cousin of Pooja Bedi. Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham announced their divorce in August 2020.

  • Father Name:- S. Kewal Lamba
  • Mother Name:- Manju lambaMinnissha Lamba With Her Mother Manju Lamba
  • Brother Name:- Karan lamba
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Aarya Babbar (ex), Ryan Tham (ex)
  • Husband Name:- Ryan Tham (ex, 2015-2020)Minnissha Lamba With Her Husband
  • Children:- N/A

Minissha Lamba Education, Qualification

Minissha Lamba studied at Chettinad Vidyashram School, Chennai for a year and then shifted to Army Public School, Srinagar. where she completed her schooling. She completed graduation in English (Hons) from the Miranda House University of Delhi.

Minissha Lamba Career

Minissha Lamba started her acting career with the film Yahaan (2005). During an ad shoot for Cadbury, she was approached by Bollywood director, Shoojit Sarkar who signed her to act in his film Yahaan (2005). She participated in the reality TV series Big Boss season 8 (2014). She got evicted after 6 weeks on 2 November 2014 (Day 42).

During her graduation days started modelling and she has appeared in advertisement for LG, Sony, Cadbury, Hajmola, Airtel, Sunsilk etc. She has also appeared in the music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s song “Tera surroor“.

Movies / Films

  1. Yahaan
  2. Corporate
  3. Rocky: The Rebel
  4. Anthony Kaun Hai
  5. Dus kahaniyaan
  6. Bachna Ae Haseeno
  7. Kidnap
  8. Shaurya
  9. Anamika
  10. Well Done Abba
  11. Bheja Fry 2
  12. Hum tum shabana
  13. Joker
  14. Zilla Ghaziabad
  15. Heer and Hero
  16. Black Currency
  17. Double Di Trouble
  18. Bhoomi

Television Show / Serial

  1. Chhoona Hai Aasmaan
  2. Bigg Boss 8
  3. Tenali Rama
  4. Internet Wala Love

Minissha Lamba Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 18 January 1985
  • Age:- 36 years, (in 2021)
  • Height:- 157 cm,  5 feet 2 inch
  • Weight:- 52 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 34-27-34
  • Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
  • Car Collection:- Maruti Gypsy and Toyota Fortuner namastecar.com

Minissha Lamba Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
Name Minissha Lamba
Nickname Mini
Profession(s) Actress, Model
Debut Tv Show Chhoona Hai Aasmaan
Debut Film Yahaan (2005)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 157 cm
meters– 1.57 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 2 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 52 Kg
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurement 34-27-34
Bust Size 34
Waist Size 27
Hip Size 34
Personal Life
Date of Birth 18 January 1985
Birth Palace New Delhi, India
Hometown New Delhi, India
Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Age 36 years, (in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Capricorn
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Singing, Travelling
Education & Qualification
School
  • Chettinad Vidyashram School, Chennai
  • Army Public School, Srinagar
College/University Miranda House, Delhi University, India
Qualification English (Hons.)
Relationships & More
Marital Status Divorced
Affairs / Boyfriend Aarya Babbar (ex),
Rayan Tham (ex)
Family
Parents Father– S. Kewal Lamba
Mother– Manju Lamba
Siblings Sister– N/A
Brother– Karan Lamba
Spouse / Husband Ryan Tham (ex, 2015-2020)
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite Actor Ajay Devgan
Favourite Actress Madhuri Dixit
Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
Car Collection Maruti Gypsy and Toyota Fortuner

Minissha-Lamba

Some fact about Minissha Lamba

  • She had begun filming for Yahaan while still in Miranda House college.
  • She wanted to become a journalist.
  • Lamba was caught up in a plastic surgery controversy.

minissha_Lamba Plastic Surgery

