The sale and distribution of turf would be banned from September under rules proposed by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Communications.

However, turf harvesting by those holding turbury rights for use in their own homes will continue.

The matter was raised via a parliamentary question in the Daily brought by Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Fine Gail deputy asked Minister Eamon Ryan if any constituents could continue to cut and sell turf after this September.

In response, the Minister underlined that the new solid fuel regulations Will be applicable from next 1st September.

“They need, as every year, about 1,300 people in Ireland die prematurely because of air pollution from burning solid fuels.”

