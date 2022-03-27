Ministers make the school week at least 32.5 hours

Under the new government scheme, schools across the country will be asked to provide at least 32.5 hours of teaching a week.

The school white paper, published on Monday, will set out the new minimum requirement, among other changes, which the Department of Education (DFE) says will build on Boris Johnson’s leveling plan.

Most primary and secondary schools already offer 32.5-hour weeks, but ministers say there are “anomalies” they want to end by 2023.

The new minimum is equal to 8.45 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Education Secretary Nadim Zhawi confirmed the plan on Sunday – saying that a child who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day eventually misses out on two weeks of learning in a year.

