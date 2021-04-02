Ministry of Tribal Affairs 3400 TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 EMRS Apply Online – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Ministry of Tribal Affairs TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 EMRS Recruitment 2021 How to Apply for MTA Eklavya Model Residential Schools Vacancy 2021 for 3400 Posts of EMRS Principal, Vice Principal, PGT and TGT Ministry of Tribal Affairs Apply Online 2021 for Trained Graduate Teacher & Post Graduate Teacher Eklavya School Recruitment 2021 Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 EMRS TGT PGT Vacancy Notification Apply Now @ NTA Portal https://nta.ac.in & tribal.nic.in recruitment 2021

Latest Update Dated 01.04.2021: Ministry of Tribal Affairs has Started The Recruitment For 3400 Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Online Application Process Is Started from 01.04.2021. Candidates can Check Detailed Information from Below……..

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following 3479 Posts of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs. Candidates Can Check the Vacancy Details, Age Limit & Other Related Information From Below……

Origination Name Ministry of Tribal Affairs Name of Post Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs No. of Vacancy 3400 Posts Selection Process CBT & Interview Exam Date Last week of May 2021/ First week of June 2021 Application Submission Start Date 01.04.2021 Last Date to Apply Online 30.04.2021

Details of EMRS Recruitment Vacancy :

Total No. of Posts – 3400 Posts

State / UT Principal Vice Principal Post Graduate Teacher Trained Graduate Teacher Total Vacant Position Andhra Pradesh 14 6 0 97 117 Chhattisgarh 37 19 135 323 514 Gujarat 17 2 24 118 161 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 6 1 8 Jharkhand 8 8 132 60 208 Jammu & Kashmir 2 0 0 12 14 Madhya Pradesh 32 32 625 590 1279 Maharashtra 16 8 28 164 216 Manipur 0 2 8 30 40 Mizoram 0 3 2 5 10 Odisha 15 11 12 106 144 Rajasthan 16 11 102 187 316 Sikkim 2 2 17 23 44 Telangana 11 6 77 168 262 Tripura 1 3 36 18 58 Uttarakhand 1 1 3 4 9 Total 175 116 1244 1944 3400

Post Age limit Principal Not exceeding 50 years Vice Principal 45 years PGT 40 years TGT Upto 35 years Note : (Age relaxation for SC/ST and others as per Govt. of India rules would be applicable)

Pay Scale :

Post Pay Scale Principal Level 12

(Rs. 78800 –209200/-) Vice Principal Level 10

(Rs. 56100- 177500/-) PGT Level 8

(Rs.47600- 151100/-) TGT Level 7

(Rs.44900 – 142400/-)

Education Qualification :

Post Educational Qualification Principal 1. Master’s degree from a recognized university / institute, and

2. B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University, and

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium, and

4. Persons working in any of the Govt. / Semi-Govt./Govt. recognized / CBSE affiliated Sr. Secondary (10+2) schools / Inter College

(a) Holding analogous post, or

(b) Ten years of experience of teaching (Vice principal / PGT / TGT) in a recognized high school/ Higher secondary school / Senior Secondary School/Intermediate college. Vice Principal Master’s Degree from a recognized university / institution, and

2. B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University ,and

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium, and

4. 2 years’ experience of working on the post of PGT or lecturer at level 8 (Rs.47600-151100) in Central/ State Govt./Autonomous organization of central / State Govt.

Desirable :

1. Three years’ experience in fully residential school. PGT 1. Two Years Integrated Post Graduate Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

2. Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subject:

a. PGT (English)- English literature

b. PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level.

c. PGT (Mathematics)-Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

d. PGT (Physics)–Physics / Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.

e. PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chemistry.

f. PGT (Biology) – Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.

g. PGT (History) – History

h. PGT Geography-Geography

i. PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degrees of M. Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

j. PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics.

k. PGT Information Technology- B. Tech (computer science / IT) / Master’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology/M. Tech (Computer application/Computer Science/Information Technology)

AND

3. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University (Not applicable on PGT IT), and

4. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. TGT 1. Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

2. Bachelor’s Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate.

a) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years.

b) For TGT (English) : English as a subject in all the three years.

c) For TGT (S.St) : Any two of the following main subject at graduation level: History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

d) For TGT (Maths) –Mathematics as main subject at graduation level with one of the following as second subject: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, economics, commerce and Statistics.

e) For TGT (Science)- Bachelor Degree in Science with any two of the following subjects: Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

AND

3. B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University

4. Pass in the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose, and

5. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Note :

In case of candidates applying for the post of TGTs, they should have valid STET/CTET-Paper -II certificate

Necessary certificates, as applicable are required to be uploaded along with the Application Form.

In anticipation of huge number of applicants, scrutiny of eligibility criteria etc. may not be undertaken at the time of ETSSE- 2021. Therefore, applications shall be accepted provisionally.

Those applying in response to ETSSE- 2021 advertisement should satisfy themselves regarding their eligibility for the post applied for.

In case of those candidates who are appearing or have appeared in an exam but final result is awaited, she/he should produce the certificate/Score Card at the time of interview.

Application Fee :

No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories

Mode Of Payment :

The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI or Paytm Services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator. For details / procedure

How to Apply For EMRS Recruitment :

There are many candidates who wants to apply for these Posts. So, Here we are providing the Detailed Steps to Apply Online for these Posts. Candidates can apply for these Steps by following these Simple Steps.

Steps to Apply Online for Ministry of Tribal Affairs TGT PGT EMRS Recruitment :

Visit the Official Website of https://nta.ac.in/ & https://tribal.nic.in/ .

. Click on Recruitment Tab Option.

Click on On – going Vacancies for the Given Posts..

Click on Online Application.

Click on New User & Register Yourself.

Fill All the Required Details.

Click on Final Submission.

Take a Print out of Application.

Selection Process :

Particulars Date Application Submission Start Date 01.04.2021 Last Date to Apply Online 30.04.2021 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-banking/UPI (Paytm) 01.05.2021 (23:50 hrs) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 04.05.2021 to 06.05.2021 Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website Will be notified Exam Date Last week of May 2021/ First week of June 2021 Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges on NTA website To be displayed on the NTA website in due course Declaration of Computer Based Test Result on NTA website To be displayed on the NTA website in due course Schedule for Interviews NTA Website

