Minneapolis app maker HomeSpotter acquired by Ontario tech firm – Minneapolis Star Tribune

HomeSpotter, the Minneapolis software company that developed a suite of digital applications that assist residential real estate agents and brokers in finding homes for buyers, has been acquired.

Terms of the acquisition by Ontario-based Lone Wolf Technologies were not disclosed.

HomeSpotter, founded in 2009 by Aaron Kardell, serves four of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S. and has its software integrated with more than 300 multiple listing services, or MLSs.

The company’s platforms provide agents with automated digital marketing for listings and open houses. The user base consists of more than 450,000 agents in North America.

Lone Wolf Technologies, meanwhile, is used by over 1.5 million agents and 1,000 MLSs and associations across North America.

“This a great moment for real estate agents, brokerages and MLSs,” Kardell said in a statement. “Digital technology is more important than ever, and HomeSpotter’s mobile tools allow agents and consumers to collaborate in a way that feels natural and effortless. Together withLone Wolf, our solutions will prove to be a game changer for agents and MLSs everywhere, helping agents and brokerages generate more leads and increase productivity on the go to ensure they remain the central source for real estate listings.”

Lone Wolf Technologies, which has its U.S. office in Dallas, also plans to invest in HomeSpotter’s open house and showings platform called Spacio, which the company acquired in early 2019.

Since starting the company in 2009, Kardell has grown the business to more than 45 employees.