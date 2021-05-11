LATEST

Minneapolis app maker HomeSpotter acquired by Ontario tech firm – Minneapolis Star Tribune

HomeSpotter, the Minneapolis software company that developed a suite of digital applications that assist residential real estate agents and brokers in finding homes for buyers, has been acquired.

Terms of the acquisition by Ontario-based Lone Wolf Technologies were not disclosed.

HomeSpotter, founded in 2009 by Aaron Kardell, serves four of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S. and has its software integrated with more than 300 multiple listing services, or MLSs.

The company’s platforms provide agents with automated digital marketing for listings and open houses. The user base consists of more than 450,000 agents in North America.

Lone Wolf Technologies, meanwhile, is used by over 1.5  million agents and 1,000 MLSs and associations across North America.

“This a great moment for real estate agents, brokerages and MLSs,” Kardell said in a statement. “Digital technology is more important than ever, and HomeSpotter’s mobile tools allow agents and consumers to collaborate in a way that feels natural and effortless. Together withLone Wolf, our solutions will prove to be a game changer for agents and MLSs everywhere, helping agents and brokerages generate more leads and increase productivity on the go to ensure they remain the central source for real estate listings.”

Lone Wolf Technologies, which has its U.S. office in Dallas, also plans to invest in HomeSpotter’s open house and showings platform called Spacio, which the company acquired in early 2019.

Since starting the company in 2009, Kardell has grown the business to more than 45 employees.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top