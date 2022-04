Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay received the Hobby Baker Award at Frozen Four in Boston on Friday. This award is given to the top NCAA men’s hockey player.

McKay, a free-agent 24-year-old senior, holds the NCAA Division I men’s hockey record for career shutouts with 34 more career wins (37).

Minnesota State will face Denver University in the finals of Frozen Four on Saturday. The Mavericks are seeking their first Division I title.

(Photo: Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)