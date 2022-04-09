Minnesota State’s Star Goalkeeper Dryden McKay Wins Hobby Baker Award

Minnesota State senior goalkeeper Dryden McKay was named the winner of the Hobby Baker Award as the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey on Friday.

McKay set an NCAA record this season with 37 wins and 34 shutouts, ending 38-4 for a Mavericks team that is set to face the University of Denver in the Frozen Four finals on Saturday.

McKay entered Frozen Four in second-place against average (1.28) in goals and third-place saves (.934). He made 16 saves in Thursday’s semifinal win over Minnesota State’s 5-1.

A Hobby Baker finalist last season, 24-year-old McKay has not been drafted by an NHL team and is a free agent.