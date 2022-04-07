Minnesota Twins Acquire Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan from San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Brent Rooker

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan from the San Diego Padres in exchange for All-Star left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rucker.

The Twins will also get a player to be named later under the terms of the deal announced on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the Padres will receive $6.6 million in cash.

Paddock and Rogers are key players in this deal.

Paddack posted a record of 7–7 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 of his 23 appearances. The 26-year-old scored 22 runs and scored 99 last season.