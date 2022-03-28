Mira Calix has died

The award-winning artist and musician has passed away.

Warp Records announces today (March 28) that Mira Calix, born Chantal Pasmonte, has died. Cause of death was not given. In a statement, the label described her as an “extremely talented” and “beautiful, caring human being” who touched the lives of all who had the honor of working with her.

“She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way,” the label wrote. “She will be greatly missed by everyone in the label, employees and artists alike.”

Passamonte was born in Durban, South Africa in 1970. In the 90s, he began working as a press officer at Warp Records in London and later continued to release music through the label. his first album, On one…