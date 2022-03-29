Mira Calix passes away complete music update

artist news

by Andy Malt | Published on Tuesday 29 March 2022

Producer, musician and artist Mira Calix has passed away, her label Tana has confirmed. She was 52 years old.

“We are devastated to learn of the death of our dear Mira Calix”, the label said. “Meera was not only an immensely talented artist and musician, she was also a beautiful, caring human being who touched the lives of all who had the honor of working with her”.

“Mira has been a huge part of Tana’s family and history as one of the first female artists to be signed to the label and released six albums, from ‘One on One’ in 2000 to ‘Absent Origin’ in 2021”, it continued. Stayed.

“We are very proud of her enormous creative output; her artwork, videos and music were a true reflection of her…