Mira Rajput nails med ball wall slams during ‘deathly training’, Shahid Kapoor says ‘were you imagining my face?’: Watch | Health

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, takes her workout routine seriously, and the proof lies in the innumerable exercise videos available on the star’s Instagram page. The star often works out solo or with her husband and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and shares the session with her followers to get them motivated. A recent clip of Mira shows her indulging in a ‘deathly training’ session to beat the blues, and it will inspire you to get fit. Additionally, her banter with Shahid in the comments section also caught our attention.

On Monday, Mira took to Instagram to post a video of herself exercising with a med ball in an open space. The 27-year-old captioned the post, “Smashing those Monday blues featuring some deathly training that I love.” And she literally did so by doing the med ball…