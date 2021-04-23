Miracle Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Miracle(Telugu) is a motion drama film directed by Deva Katta that includes Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh within the lead roles and others are Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sai Dheena. It’s produced by J. Bhagawan and J. Pullarao below banner Mahankali Films. The music of the film consists by Mani Sharma. It has a narrative from Deva Katta. Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
|Miracle Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|political thriller
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Taking pictures Location
|Banner/Manufacturing
|J B Entertainments & Zee Studios
|Director
|Deva Katta
|Producer
|J. Bhagawan
|Producer
|J. Pullarao
|Display screen Play author
|Kiran Jay Kumar
|Display screen Play author
|Deva Katta
|Music Director
|Mani sharma
|Pictures Director
|M. Sukumar
|Editor
|Praveen KL
|Story Writter
|Deva Katta
Miracle Trailer
