Miracle to Watch Best Netflix Crime Thriller Movies – TMTyOne.com

What to watch next on Netflix? You’re probably scrolling to watch a great movie for a long time and don’t seem to like everything you like and what you haven’t seen.

Not to worry because we have compiled a list of the best Netflix movies to watch next time. Not too inglorious, not just action, scary nor too much. The right balance to give you the right amount of time, you feel like you don’t realize how time flies. And the best part – you won’t spend more time than the length of the actual film.

Win it all

Win It All 2017 is an American comedy film streaming on Netflix. It is co-written and directed by Joe Swanberg. The film stars Jake Johnson, who also acted on screenplays, including Iselin Derbez, Keegan-Michael Key and Joe Lou Truglio.

The film premiered worldwide on March 11, 2017 and was released on April 7, 2017. The film has a gambling theme.

The plot is quite simple: a gambler agrees to hide a bag from an acquaintance on the way to prison. When he realizes that there is a lot of money in the pocket, the plot thickens and he cannot resist and starts to dive inside.

the gambler

There are two gambler films. The first is a 1974 American crime drama written by James Toback and directed by Karel Reese. It features award-winning performances from James Kahn, Paul Sorvino and Lauren Hutton.

In August 2011, a remake of the film The Gambler with the original producers was announced. It was created as a project for Martin Scorsese, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Unfortunately, the intentions did not hold and the project fell short for a while.

But in September 2013, Rupert Wyatt and Mark Wahlberg picked it up again, and the film was released on 25 December 2014.

2014 the gambler, Starring Mark Wahlberg as the lead role, is the version available on Netflix. The film also features George Kennedy’s final performance before his death in 2016.

The film tells the story of a literature professor, Jim Bennett, who is also a fond gambler. His debt causes him to borrow money. He even vows to get money from a loan shark. This becomes more complicated when he begins a relationship with one of his students.

21

21 is a 2008 robbery drama directed by Robert Lukatik and has some super popular names on the roster: Kevin Spacey, Jim Sturges, Kate Bosworth, Lawrence Fishburne, Jacob Pitts, Lisa Lapira, Kenna Mark and Aaron Yu.

The film is based on a true story (which was certainly graceful and slightly adapted) and written by a best-selling book, Bringing Down the House, in 2003 Ben Mezrich.

The American film follows an MIT blackjack team of six students trained in card counting. They go to Vegas casinos and count cards and manage to win dues.

Casino tycoon

Casino Tycoon, originally called 賭城 大亨 之 哥 賭城 新, is an action film in 1992 in Hong Kong. It is written, produced and directed by Wong Jing. The film stars Andy Lau, Joey Wong and Chingami Yau. The film was so well received that it also received a sequel to Casino Tycoon 2, the same year.

The action is set during Tech War II and you get to see the story of Benny, a young bachelor fleeing Hong Kong during the Japanese invasion. He goes to Macau and gets a job and manages to impress a local businessman.

The businessman has organized crime and takes Benny under his wing. Then he will have to “fight” with his rivals and enemies, not with cannons but with intelligence, but at what cost?

Uncut gem

Uncut James is a 2019 thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safi. The film’s main protagonist, Howard Ratner, is played by Adam Sandler. The film also stars Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Lakith Stanfield and Eric Bogosian.

The film was well received by critics. Some even went as far as to say that Adam Sandler’s performance was amazing, perhaps the best of his entire career.

The Uncut Ratna tells us the story of a Jewish American jeweler who is also addicted to gambling. We are taken to the Diamond District of New York City, where he has to pick up a very expensive jewel, which he bought to pay his debt to the dreaded collectors.

Money earned by doing dishonest things

Dirty money is one Netflix The original television series which began on January 26, 2018. The first season has six episodes of about an hour. The show’s second season premiered on March 11, 2020.

The show was produced by Oscar-winning documentary producer Alex Gibney. The series focuses on stories of corporate corruption, fraud and shady accounting. Each episode deals with an example of corporate corruption and features super engaging interviews with key players.

The conclusion

These films should keep you busy and happy for at least a week. They are all charming, thrilling and thoughtful. You can instantly stream them on Netflix and enjoy. If something pops up you can always stop them and come back to them if possible and Netflix has the magic – you start from where you left off.

Which one of them are you going to start? If you haven’t seen them yet, it’s high time to give them a shot. If you saw something, it might be time to revisit them, there are bound to be some exciting details that you missed the first time.