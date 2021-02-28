Mirchi Heroine announces her pregnancy – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Mirchi Heroine announces her pregnancy

Richa gangopadhyay Made her acting debut with the 2010 film Leader. After that, he acted in quite a few major films, such as Mirapakaya, Mirchi and Sarocharu.

She quit acting in 2013 and moved to the USA. Recently, she married her business school classmate Joe Langella. Now, the brother actress announced her pregnancy.

Richa took to Twitter to share the news. She shared a picture of her postures with a baby bump and was kissed by her husband.

He then wrote, “We are keeping a secret secret face.” Joe and I are excited to finally share with everyone … Babi Langla is coming this June! Our hearts are filled with joy and gratitude hibiscus. We can’t wait to complete our little bundle of joy!

All their fans and followers on social media have been congratulating the couple since announcing the news. In her brief career, Richa also worked in the Tamil films Othe and Mayakkam Enna and the Bengali film Bikram Sinha. She won the Vijay Award for Best Debutant Actress for Mayakkam Ana.

