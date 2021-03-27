ENTERTAINMENT

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winner Name list, Full Show Date, Time

Mirchi Music Awards is a music awards perform for all of the singers of the Bollywood trade. The perform is a celebration of music. Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winner Title record, Full Present Date, Time.

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 will probably be airing quickly on tv screens and the nomination are additionally out. The thirteenth version of the Award present will probably be telecasting on Colours TV.

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Full Present Date, Time

The present will probably be airing on March 28, 2021 solely on Colours TV. It’s will stuffed with music, comedy, and leisure for the night. The present will probably be telecasting at 9:00 PM.

We can even be seeing Bharti Singh the favored comic within the present the place she will probably be spreading laughter together with her sense of humour.

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winner Title record

Ajay Atul
  • Greatest Music Composer of Decade: Agneepath
  • Greatest Track Of The Decade: Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin -Agneepath

Album of the Decade : Rockstar

Listener’s Selection – Track of the last decade : Agar Tum Saath Ho: Tamasha (Arijit Sigh & Alka)

Listener’s Selection – Album of the last decade : Aashiqui 2

Male Vocalist of the last decade : Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath): Sonu Nigam

Feminine Vocalist of the last decade : Mohe Rang Do Laal: Shreya Ghoshal

Music Composer of the last decade : Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Ajay-Atul

Lyricist of the last decade : Channa Mereya: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Indi Pop Track of the last decade: Cheene Re Extra Chain

Raag based mostly tune of the last decade : Albela Sajan

Sound Recording & sound Engineering of the last decade : Deva Shree Ganesha: Vijay Dayal

Programmer & Arranger of the last decade : Deewani Mastani: Shail Hada & Pritesh Mehta

Background rating of the last decade : Madras Cafe: Shantanu Moitra

Armaan mallik

Viral Track Of the Decade: Telugu (Butta Bumma)

And lots of extra singers bagged the Mirchi Music Award.

Mirchi Music Awards Nominations 2021

The nominations for numerous classes are out now. Check out the nomination for the thirteenth Music Mirchi Awards.

Track of The Decade

  • Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Agneepath
  • Tum Hello Ho: Aashiqui 2
  • Channa Mereya: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
  • Ghoomar: Padmaavat
  • Kalank (Title Monitor): Kalank

Album of the last decade

  • Rockstar
  • Agneepath
  • Aashiqui 2
  • Bajirao mastani
  • Ae dil hai mushkil

Listener’s Selection – Track of the last decade

  • Sunn Raha Hai: Aashiqui 2
  • Muskurane: Citylights
  • Agar Tum Saath Ho: Tamasha
  • Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga: Half Girlfriend
  • Bekhayali: Kabir Singh
Listener’s Selection – Album of the last decade
  • Aashiqui 2
  • Ek Villian
  • Dangal
  • Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety
  • Kabir Singh |
Male Vocalist of the last decade
  • Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Sonu Nigam
  • Tum Hello Ho: Arijit Singh
  • Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Arijit Singh
  • Hawayein: Arijit Singh
  • Kalank (Title Monitor): Arijit Singh
Feminine Vocalist of the last decade
  • Title: Chinmayi Sripada
  • Patakha Guddi: Nooran Sisters
  • Mohe Rang Do Laal: Shreya Ghoshal
  • Ghoomar : Shreya Ghoshal
  • Ghar Extra Pardesiya: Shreya Ghoshal

Music Composer of the last decade

  • Nadaan Parinde: AR Rahman
  • Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Ajay-Atul
  • Tum Hello Ho: Mithoon
  • Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Pritam
  • Kalank (Title Monitor): Pritam

Lyricist of the last decade

  • Dil To Bachcha Hai: Gulzar
  • Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Male): Varun Grover
  • Channa Mereya: Amitabh Bhattacharya
  • Ae Watan (Male): Gulzar
  • Kalank (Title Monitor) : Amitabh Bhattacharya

Indi Pop Track of the last decade:

  • Thumri
  • Cheene Re Extra Chain
  • Fundamental Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon
  • Man Marziyan
  • Jaan Meri

Raag based mostly tune of the last decade

  • Ek Ghadi
  • Soney Do
  • Albela sajan
  • Sunn bhavara
  • Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Sound Recording & sound Engineering of the last decade

  • Chammak Challo: Vijay Dayay & Marka ‘Exit’
  • Deva Shree Ganesha: Vijay Dayal
  • Dewaani Mastani: Tanay Gajjar
  • Ghoomar: Tanay Gajja & Rahul Sharma
  • Jugraafiya: Vijay Dayal

Programmer & Arranger of the last decade

  • Chammak Challo: Abhijit Nalani & Giorgio Tuinfort
  • Badtameez Dil : Hyacinth Dsouza, CJ Phukan, Sunny MR & Nikhil Paul George
  • Deewani Mastani: Shail Hada & Pritesh Mehta
  • Dhadak (Title Monitor): Ajay-Atul
  • Ghar Extra Pardesiya: DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR

Background rating of the last decade

  • Madras Cafe: Shantani Moitra
  • Haider: Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Bajirao Mastani: Sanchit Balhara
  • Mirzya : Tubby – parik
  • Padmaavat: Sanchit Balhara & Ankit Balhara

Golden Period Album – 1960

  • Barsaat Ki Raat
  • Chaudhavin Ka Chand
  • Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti
  • Kala bazar
  • Mughal-e-Azam

For more moderen updates concerning the Indian leisure trade keep tuned with us….!!!!

