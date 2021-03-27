Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winner Name list, Full Show Date, Time

Mirchi Music Awards is a music awards perform for all of the singers of the Bollywood trade. The perform is a celebration of music. Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winner Title record, Full Present Date, Time.
Mirchi Music Awards 2021 will probably be airing quickly on tv screens and the nomination are additionally out. The thirteenth version of the Award present will probably be telecasting on Colours TV.
Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Full Present Date, Time
The present will probably be airing on March 28, 2021 solely on Colours TV. It’s will stuffed with music, comedy, and leisure for the night. The present will probably be telecasting at 9:00 PM.
We can even be seeing Bharti Singh the favored comic within the present the place she will probably be spreading laughter together with her sense of humour.
Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Winner Title record
Ajay Atul
- Greatest Music Composer of Decade: Agneepath
- Greatest Track Of The Decade: Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin -Agneepath
Album of the Decade : Rockstar
Listener’s Selection – Track of the last decade : Agar Tum Saath Ho: Tamasha (Arijit Sigh & Alka)
Listener’s Selection – Album of the last decade : Aashiqui 2
Male Vocalist of the last decade : Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath): Sonu Nigam
Feminine Vocalist of the last decade : Mohe Rang Do Laal: Shreya Ghoshal
Music Composer of the last decade : Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Ajay-Atul
Lyricist of the last decade : Channa Mereya: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Indi Pop Track of the last decade: Cheene Re Extra Chain
Raag based mostly tune of the last decade : Albela Sajan
Sound Recording & sound Engineering of the last decade : Deva Shree Ganesha: Vijay Dayal
Programmer & Arranger of the last decade : Deewani Mastani: Shail Hada & Pritesh Mehta
Background rating of the last decade : Madras Cafe: Shantanu Moitra
Armaan mallik
Viral Track Of the Decade: Telugu (Butta Bumma)
And lots of extra singers bagged the Mirchi Music Award.
Mirchi Music Awards Nominations 2021
The nominations for numerous classes are out now. Check out the nomination for the thirteenth Music Mirchi Awards.
Track of The Decade
- Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Agneepath
- Tum Hello Ho: Aashiqui 2
- Channa Mereya: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Ghoomar: Padmaavat
- Kalank (Title Monitor): Kalank
Album of the last decade
- Rockstar
- Agneepath
- Aashiqui 2
- Bajirao mastani
- Ae dil hai mushkil
Listener’s Selection – Track of the last decade
- Sunn Raha Hai: Aashiqui 2
- Muskurane: Citylights
- Agar Tum Saath Ho: Tamasha
- Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga: Half Girlfriend
- Bekhayali: Kabir Singh
Listener’s Selection – Album of the last decade
- Aashiqui 2
- Ek Villian
- Dangal
- Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety
- Kabir Singh |
Male Vocalist of the last decade
- Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Sonu Nigam
- Tum Hello Ho: Arijit Singh
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Arijit Singh
- Hawayein: Arijit Singh
- Kalank (Title Monitor): Arijit Singh
Feminine Vocalist of the last decade
- Title: Chinmayi Sripada
- Patakha Guddi: Nooran Sisters
- Mohe Rang Do Laal: Shreya Ghoshal
- Ghoomar : Shreya Ghoshal
- Ghar Extra Pardesiya: Shreya Ghoshal
Music Composer of the last decade
- Nadaan Parinde: AR Rahman
- Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin: Ajay-Atul
- Tum Hello Ho: Mithoon
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Pritam
- Kalank (Title Monitor): Pritam
Lyricist of the last decade
- Dil To Bachcha Hai: Gulzar
- Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Male): Varun Grover
- Channa Mereya: Amitabh Bhattacharya
- Ae Watan (Male): Gulzar
- Kalank (Title Monitor) : Amitabh Bhattacharya
Indi Pop Track of the last decade:
- Thumri
- Cheene Re Extra Chain
- Fundamental Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon
- Man Marziyan
- Jaan Meri
Raag based mostly tune of the last decade
- Ek Ghadi
- Soney Do
- Albela sajan
- Sunn bhavara
- Ek Dil Ek Jaan
Sound Recording & sound Engineering of the last decade
- Chammak Challo: Vijay Dayay & Marka ‘Exit’
- Deva Shree Ganesha: Vijay Dayal
- Dewaani Mastani: Tanay Gajjar
- Ghoomar: Tanay Gajja & Rahul Sharma
- Jugraafiya: Vijay Dayal
Programmer & Arranger of the last decade
- Chammak Challo: Abhijit Nalani & Giorgio Tuinfort
- Badtameez Dil : Hyacinth Dsouza, CJ Phukan, Sunny MR & Nikhil Paul George
- Deewani Mastani: Shail Hada & Pritesh Mehta
- Dhadak (Title Monitor): Ajay-Atul
- Ghar Extra Pardesiya: DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR
Background rating of the last decade
- Madras Cafe: Shantani Moitra
- Haider: Vishal Bhardwaj
- Bajirao Mastani: Sanchit Balhara
- Mirzya : Tubby – parik
- Padmaavat: Sanchit Balhara & Ankit Balhara
Golden Period Album – 1960
- Barsaat Ki Raat
- Chaudhavin Ka Chand
- Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti
- Kala bazar
- Mughal-e-Azam
