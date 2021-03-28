LATEST

Mirzapur, Criminal Justice Star Vikrant Massey Tests Positive For COVID-19, Self-Quarantine Now

Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Ginny Weds Sunny star actor Vikrant Massey has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing this news on Instagram, the actor told that he is under self-quarantine now and is “taking the prescribed medications.” The actor also requested his fans to follow the precautions.

As coronavirus second phase is coming into India and affecting most of the states. Everyone should aware, use masks in public places. However, The film and television actors are taking safety precautions but still there are many new cases coming out day by day.

Vikrant Massey also caught Coronavirus positive. The actor shared a note for his fans about this news on Insta wrote:

Hello all. Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested COVID positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, only if necessary.”

As the actors shared his health news update, his friends and fans wish to ‘get well soon’ messages in the post’s comment section. Aahana Kumra wrote, ‘Get well soon’ while Sayani gupta commented, ‘Oh dear! Take care.’

Talking about his work front, Vikrant Massey has House of Rascals and 14 Phere scheduled for release. He was also shooting for Love Hostel, which also has featuring stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

Love Hostel movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma. The project marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, after the critically praised Kaamyaab.

The actor also has Mumbaikar to his credit in which he will be sharing the screen space with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

