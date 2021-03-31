Mishti Basu Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Family, Biography & More

Mishti Basu is an Indian Model & Actress. She rose to fame with her stylish photoshoots across social media. In 2021, she appeared in the Ullu web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar. Read details about Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Boyfriend, Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Instagram, Career, Religion, Body Measurement, Family & more.

Biography/Wiki

Mishti Basu was born in 1995 (age 26 years as 2021) in Kolkata, India.

Height, Weight, Physical Appearance

Mishti Basu Ethnicity is Indian and she has black eyes and black hair. Her height is 5′ 4″ and her weight is 65 kg. Her body measurements are 34-30-34.

Family & Husband

Mishti Basu belongs to a Hindu family. There is not much information about her family.

According to 2021, she is unmarried.

Career

Filmography

In 2020, she appeared in the short film Garam Masala, after this she appeared in many short films like- One Night, Desi Tadka, Jism, Muse, etc.

Web series

In 2021, she played the lead role of Radhika in the Ullu web series Riti Riwaj Pinjara. This web series was released on 26 January 2021 on the Ullu app. In the same year, she appeared in the Rabbit Movies web series Lodam Bhabhi.

In 2021, she appeared in the Ullu web series Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar.

Some Interesting Facts About Mishti Basu

Mishti Basu was born and brought up in Kolkata.

Her real name is Pallavi Basu.

Mishti Basu has also acted in the Balloons app web series “Desi Tadka”.

Mishti Basu is often spotted drinking alcohol on various occasions.

She is very active on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Likee, and her username is ‘iammishtibasu’. She has more than 328K followers on her Instagram account.

She likes animals and is often seen posting photographs and videos with them on her social media accounts.

She is a fitness fanatic and likes gymming. She is often seen giving fitness advice on her social media accounts.

Mishti Basu has been performing as a vocal artist in various poets shows.

Mishti Basu has also been a part of the International Fashion and Glamour Magazine.

Social Media Presence

